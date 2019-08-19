SPARTANBURG, SC – Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Monday his office has received unconditional accreditation from the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners.
Clevenger said his office scored 100 percent on 230 standards in a voluntary peer review process.
The International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners said Clevenger’s office is one of a few dozen agencies around the country with this accreditation and one of only seven coroners in the state of South Carolina to receive the honor.
