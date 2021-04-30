SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office issued a warning today about their recent drug trends.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says there are some look-alike pills on the streets that are laced with something dangerous that could kill you and add to the list of growing accidental deaths in Spartanburg County.
Shawn Parker, of Boiling Springs, is disturbed by this information as he has his own, personal journey.
"Out there experimenting, I got hooked on crack cocaine for 13 years of my life," Parker said.
Parker is now in recovery and helps others through a program called "Celebrate Recovery."
"It's very crucial times now. There's more things out there that people are trying to get high off of than when I was out there. So, I just pray they don't try it, because it's not a road that you want to go down; because it's hard to turn around once you get on that road," Parker said.
Clevenger held a press conference where he talked about the increase in overdoses and accidental deaths from drugs in the county. He says overdoses are outweighing traffic fatalities. And he's seeing a lot of first-time users. The ages range from 16 to people in their 60s.
Christine Higdon is the director of the Palmetto Carolina Treatment Center, in Duncan.
"There has been an increase in use due to the pandemic," Higdon said, "As a result, we have an increase, luckily in people seeking treatment."
Clevenger explains that people think these pills off the street are safe, but they're killing people. And he's urging everyone to only take drugs your doctor prescribes you and pick them up from a pharmacy only, and never off the streets. And he says don't take drugs from someone who just hands them to you.
"Fentanyl is in a lot of various drugs," Higdon said, "It's not just in heroin or opioids. We've seen it in cocaine, marijuana, across the board. So, just be very cautious."
Clevenger says the pills are shaped correctly, stamped correctly, the numbers are correct, and they're the right color, but they're not the correct pill or they're laced with something else.
Parker says to stay away from drugs and don't be afraid to ask for help.
"I believe in recovery, because I'm going to be in recovery for the rest of my life," said Parker.
"Celebrate Recovery" does meetings all around the state. You can check out their website here.
Palmetto Carolina Treatment Center is also an available resource.
The center also administers Narcan, and it's not just for substance abusers. You have to take their program to train how to administer it.
