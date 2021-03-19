ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that it issued an arrest warrant for Patrick Kenneth Maguire, a correctional officer who worked in the Tyger River Correctional Institution.
According to a release from the SCDC, Maguire is accused of disabling a recording device to a video surveillance system an a housing unit in the facility.
An arrest warrant shared by SCDC says that Maguire was caught disabling the video recording device on a hidden camera.
SCDC says that Maguire was fired from his position after his arrest.
Maguire is being charged with misconduct in office, according to the department.
