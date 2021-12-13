SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Council unanimously approved the purchase of a mobile x-ray machine for the Coroner's office.
Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told us on Monday night that this equipment will help during situations that involve multiple deaths. “It will help us get answers for families quicker," said Clevenger. "If we had a mass fatality need within the state that’s going to help us with family assistance. In those instances, families are usually close to the scene where this is going on, and it will be immensely helpful for me as the Coroner and other agencies that are in charge of doing those tasks."
Charleston County is the only place in the state with this type of equipment right now. The machine costs $47,848 and will be purchased with the grant that the council approved tonight.
