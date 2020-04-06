SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Amy Cox confirmed Monday that the county courthouse will be closed for at least one week after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Cox said the people in her office are under a two-week quarantine.
"We will be placing a drop box for filings in the front of the building," Cox said.
Murray Glenn, spokesman for 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette also confirmed Monday that that the solicitor's offices in Spartanburg are temporarily closed.
Glenn said the offices are being deep cleaned.
Office employees are working from home and the solicitor's office phone lines will be answered remotely.
