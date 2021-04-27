SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for charges relating to sexual conduct with a minor.
The sheriff's office says that deputies received reports of a possible sexual assault of a 10-year-old in March. The report was handed over to the Children's Advocacy Center, according to deputies.
Deputies say that the victim made a credible disclosure of the suspect's identity, who was later interviewed by the sheriff's office.
SCSO says that during the interview, the suspect confessed to the allegations and also provided new information on the incident that had not been disclosed by the victim.
Warrants for the suspect's arrest state that the crime occurred between April and September of 2020.
Deputies then arrested Michael Kevin Shiflett II of Gaffney and charged him with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
