SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on murder charges after they, along with the SWAT team, responded along Cindy Lane on Monday, according to a release.
Deputies say that a 911 call was received that reported a man had shot another man in the Cindy Lane area. When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office says that they made verbal contact with a suspect who informed deputies that he had shot his stepfather who was deceased.
The suspect then asked deputies to leave the scene, according to the sheriff's office. SCSO says that the suspect then exited the house while still armed, to which deputies responded by calling for SWAT assistance.
The suspect eventually put his weapon down and was arrested without further incident after communicating with negotiators, according to the sheriff's office.
SCSO says that upon searching the scene, they discovered the deceased victim as well as a shotgun that was believed by deputies to be the murder weapon.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect admitted to killing his stepfather, although deputies noted that a motive for the incident is still under investigation.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as 36-year-old Darren Lee Grissom of Mayo, SC. Deputies say that Grissom lived at the same location that the incident occurred.
Grissom is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies confirmed.
The victim was identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office as 62-year-old Joseph Edward Breese of Mayo. Breese was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident at around 1:43 in the afternoon on Monday, the coroner says.
