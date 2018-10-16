COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County deputies are seeking information from the public regarding a masked robbery suspect.
The sheriff's office said the masked suspect robbed a convenience store in Cowpens at gunpoint on Monday.
According to deputies, the robbery occurred at the Scotchman on Battleground Road.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, clothing or mask is asked to contact Investigator Guest at 864-503-4595.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.