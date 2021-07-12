SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office have charged a man with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that occurred on Sunday, according to a report.
Deputies say that they responded to the area along Hwy. 290 and I-85 after reports of a disturbance with a weapon. Deputies say that they were advised that the driver of a U-Haul called into dispatch claiming that he was being shot at by the driver of a silver Volkswagen Jetta.
The U-Haul came to a stop along Hwy. 290 and the driver claimed that while driving along Woods Chapel Rd., he observed the Jetta near an intersection on Victor Hill Rd. The driver of the U-Haul claims that he mad a left turn on to the same road, crossing in front of the Jetta, which is when the driver turned around and began to pursue the U-Haul, according to the report.
Shortly after, the U-Haul driver claims that the driver of the Jetta began firing shots at him, deputies say. The sheriff's office says that the U-Haul driver claims he attempted to flee through a parking lot before eventually being stopped by law enforcement.
Deputies say they located bullet holes on the U-Haul's driver side door as well as its cargo portion.
After interviewing the U-Haul driver, deputies interviewed the driver of the Jetta, identified as Cody James Lawrence, according to the report.
Lawrence claims that when the U-Haul crossed the intersection near Victor Hill Rd., the driver also intended to ram Lawrence, which led him to pursue the U-Haul, according to the report from SCSO. Lawrence claimed that the U-Haul tried to ram him a second time, to which he responded by pulling out a Glock 9mm and firing at the truck, the report says.
The sheriff's office says that based on the statements from the two parties involved, it was determined that Lawrence was "not likely" to be in fear for his life during the incident, due to the fact that he decided to follow the U-Haul after it crossed the intersection.
Deputies say that they pursued warrants for attempted murder and possession of a violent crime against Lawrence for this incident.
