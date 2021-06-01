SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that it is charging a woman accused in an overdose death of a victim that occurred in February, according to sheriff Chuck Wright.
Wright says that Brittany Cash is being charged in connection with the overdose of a victim identified as Carson Emory, according to the sheriff's office. She is charged with distribution of heroin and involuntary manslaughter, the sheriff says.
According to a release, deputies responded to a residence along Bryant Rd. in February to discover two women deceased from an overdose, including Carson Emory.
SCSO says that Brittany Cash confessed to selling the victim heroin two days before she died.
Cash was previously arrested by deputies in April on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and has been in custody since then, according to sheriff Wright.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that an investigation remains active concerning the death of the second overdose victim at the scene where Emory was found.
