SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they have charged a man for impersonating law enforcement, according to a report.
The report states that a suspect arrived at KSA Keller and Son Inc. and stated that he worked for the federal government while also claiming to work for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the FBI and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the report, the suspect was in possession of a semi-automatic style handgun during the incident.
Deputies confirmed that they obtained warrants against Charles Wesley Pridgeon Jr. for impersonating law enforcement and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
Pridgeon's name was also mentioned in another report from the sheriff's office.
The complainant in the report states that Pridgeon reached out to employees at Clements Automotive Racing saying he would sue the company with the involvement of SLED, the FBI and the Federal Bankruptcy Court.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
