SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say an investigation into a car stolen from Greenville turned into two chases in their own jurisdiction Friday.
SCSO says they were notified by Greenville PD that the carjacked vehicle was stolen from within the city and the suspect had possibly fled to Spartanburg County in it. A deputy spotted the car parked at a gas station in Spartanburg County, but when the deputy pulled into the station, that car and another one nearby fled the scene.
Deputies then gave chase to both vehicles, which fled in different directions. One vehicle, which was not the one carjacked in Greenville, wrecked at S. Pine Street and Old Petrie Road. There were two people inside who ran away from the scene, but were captured shortly after. This car had flipped, and we got video of the scene afterward on camera. Meanwhile, the carjacked vehicle crashed at the intersection of Parris Bridge Road and SC-9. The driver of that car was also taken into custody.
As of writing, the identities of the three involved were not released.
Greenville PD says the carjacking happened at the Gabe's discount store on Haywood Road. The victim suffered minor injuries from falling out of the car.
