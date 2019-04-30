Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the principal of Dawkins Middle School contacted deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office about a student who was allegedly overheard threatening to shoot up the school.
According to the police report, the student was on the bus Friday allegedly telling other students that he was a school shooter and that he would shoot up Dawkins Middle.
Deputies say they went to the school to speak with the student and conducted a search of his bag and person and no weapon was found.
According to deputies, the student says he was only joking.
Deputies say the student was charged with threatening the school with violence and a juvenile ticket was issued and signed by the student's guardian.
FOX Carolina reached out to Spartanburg County School District Six, but they declined to comment on the incident.
