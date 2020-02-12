SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a man wanted for murder out of Laurens County was apprehended in their jurisdiction Tuesday following a car and foot chase.
While details on the chases are limited, Spartanburg County deputies say officers with the Mauldin Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle they say was being driven by Hakeem Evans.
According to an incident report, Mauldin police told Spartanburg County deputies the vehicle they were chasing had been stolen during an armed robbery.
Evans, 30, was wanted by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office for the murder of Rasham Walker. He is also facing an armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime charge.
The chase took police out of Mauldin and onto I-85 - heading toward Spartanburg. Eventually, the pursuit ended near Highway 29 when deputies said Evans jumped out of the vehicle he was driving and ran into the woods.
Several agencies came to the scene to assist in the search for Evans, including deployment of Spartanburg County's K9 and helicopter units.
Deputies say they were able to locate Evans in a creek bed within the woods.
Later in the day, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office gave praise to the agencies involved in Evans' arrest. Sheriff Reynolds, himself, issued the following statement:
I am grateful that no one was injured during the apprehension of this dangerous individual. It is unfortunate that Mr. Evans so callously took the life of another. We have reason to believe Mr. Evans had a gang affiliation and this shows the utter disregard these gangs have for human life. Our investigators worked tirelessly on this case and I greatly appreciate the assistance of other agencies involved in capturing Mr. Evans. I hope that the Walker family can breathe knowing that he is behind bars tonight.
On Wednesday, Spartanburg County deputies said they had filed additional warrants against Evans, charging him with
Failure to Stop, Possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a pistol, and possession of a pistol by a convicted felon.
We are awaiting further details on the initial chase from the Mauldin Police Department. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
Woman charged in homicide investigation of man found shot in Laurens County
