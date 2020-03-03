SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man wanted for murder in Atlanta was arrested in Spartanburg County, according to an incident report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Spartanburg County deputies said they were conducting a home detention check and found Donald Roberson visiting the home of a man who was serving a home detention sentence.
Deputies said Roberson gave them a fake name but his fingerprints later confirmed his identity and alerted deputies that Roberson was wanted for murder by the Atlanta Police Department.
Roberson was charged with giving false information to police and fugitive from justice.
