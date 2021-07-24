ARCADIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a house fire along Bailey St. on Saturday after reports of a possible arson.
When deputies arrived on scene, they say that they observed a residence that was fully engulfed in flames.
According to Una Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeff Hadden, the the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire and only been recently purchased.
The entire interior of the house was burnt during the fire, according to deputies.
Hadden confirms that the fire department has ruled out arson as a cause of the fire.
One firefighter was transported to the hospital for minor injuries, but has since recovered, Hadden says.
