SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating an assault that happened Thursday evening.
Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the call came in from the 1700 block of Wofford Street around 7:30 p.m., but further details were limited at the time. The original was for a shooting, per dispatch.
SCSO later clarified a shooting did not unfold, but did confirm the assault. Details continue to develop, so stay tuned for updates.
