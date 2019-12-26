Shooting on Wofford St. in Spartanburg

Shooting on Wofford St. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies are investigating an assault that happened Thursday evening.

Dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the call came in from the 1700 block of Wofford Street around 7:30 p.m., but further details were limited at the time. The original was for a shooting, per dispatch.

SCSO later clarified a shooting did not unfold, but did confirm the assault. Details continue to develop, so stay tuned for updates.

+7 LIGHT IT UP: Holiday lights at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway!

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.