SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating an early morning house fire in Enoree.
According to dispatch, the call for a house fire along Reeves Street came in at approximately 1:20 a.m.
Dispatch said the Trinity Fire Department worked the scene.
The sheriff's office said this is an active investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
(0) comments
