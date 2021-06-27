SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was requested to respond to a suspected arson along Williams St, according to a report.
Upon arriving to the scene, deputies say that the observed smoke coming from a house with some power lines in flames.
Deputies say that an arson investigator was requested by the North Spartanburg Fire Department.
FOX Carolina has since reached out to the North Spartanburg Fire Department.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
