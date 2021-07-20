SPARTANBUG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say that multiple catalytic converters were taken from a business near Century Pl.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, Pickens Construction reported that ten company owned vehicles had been tampered with and their catalytic converters had been removed.
Deputies say they observed that a fence enclosing at the business had also been damaged to allow the suspects to enter and exit the property.
The sheriff's office says that the total cost of the items stolen and repairs amounted to $4,650.
