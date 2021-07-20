Police Line Do Not Cross

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

 carlballou

SPARTANBUG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say that multiple catalytic converters were taken from a business near Century Pl. 

According to a report from the sheriff's office, Pickens Construction reported that ten company owned vehicles had been tampered with and their catalytic converters had been removed. 

Deputies say they observed that a fence enclosing at the business had also been damaged to allow the suspects to enter and exit the property. 

The sheriff's office says that the total cost of the items stolen and repairs amounted to $4,650. 

MORE NEWS: Buncombe Co. man pleads guilty to defrauding VA of nearly $1 million

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.