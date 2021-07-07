SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to a break in along Blackstock Rd. at the Tangled Web Comic Store.
According to a report form the sheriff's office, the owner of the store presented deputies with a cell phone video that showed a person breaking a glass door, before running behind the counter and taking $200 in cash from the drawer, according to the owner.
The sheriff's office says that cameras from inside the store showed the suspect emerging from the back of the building and walking to the front where he is shown throwing a rock through the glass. After this, deputies say that the male suspect can be seen taking a till and then leaving, running toward Quartermaster Rd. and into a neighborhood behind the store.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the incident.
