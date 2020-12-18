SPARTANBRG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say they're investigating the latest in a string of armed robberies in the county.
On Friday, SCSO confirmed they responded to a reported armed robbery at North American Title Loans, located on Asheville Highway. We got confirmation around 7:20 p.m. from deputies, who say they learned someone entered the business and demanded money. The suspect then left the scene in an unknown direction.
No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.