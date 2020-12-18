Scene at North American Title Loans in Spartanburg County

 (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 18, 2020)

SPARTANBRG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say they're investigating the latest in a string of armed robberies in the county.

On Friday, SCSO confirmed they responded to a reported armed robbery at North American Title Loans, located on Asheville Highway. We got confirmation around 7:20 p.m. from deputies, who say they learned someone entered the business and demanded money. The suspect then left the scene in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

