MOORE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said they are investigating a shooting in the Moore area Thursday afternoon.
The shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of East Blackstock Road and Old Salem Road.
Deputies said two people were walking on East Blackstock when a black Chevy Tahoe drove by them, made a loop and started firing.
One of the two people was shot in the leg. The victim told deputies his friend helped him back to his house where they called 911.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Medical with non-life threatening injuries.
No word on the suspect, or suspects at this time.
