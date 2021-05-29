SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The family of 31-year-old Josh Mabry says he has been missing since Thursday.
According to information from Mabry's family, he was last seen leaving a friend's house at around 10:30 Thursday night.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that this case is an ongoing investigation.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
