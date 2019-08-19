SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said they are investigating a possible arson along with the Croft Fire Department after a home was destroyed by fire.
According to an incident report, deputies were called to an address on Lynwood Drive around 1:42 a.m. Monday and arrived as firefighters from Croft and three other departments were battling the fire.
Deputies said the roof of the house collapsed during the fire and all floors fell into the basement.
The sheriff’s office’s on-call arson investigator was notified.
No word yet on the outcome of the investigation.
