SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Spartanburg County deputies responded to a possible disturbance with a weapon to the Caroline Inn and Suites this morning around 11:30 a.m. they released to media.
Deputies say it involved a suspect threatening people with a knife.
When deputies arrived they were confronted by a male suspect with a knife. During the encounter, the suspect was shot by deputies, Darren Dukes with SCSO said.
Deputies say the suspect was then transported to the hospital by EMS.
None of the responding deputies were injured.
SLED was contacted and is investigating the incident. Any inquiries about this incident should be forwarded to them.
