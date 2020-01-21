Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man and charged him with second degree arson in connection to a December fire.
According to the sheriff's office, Darren Christopher Fowler, of Chesnee, set fire to an office building at 604 South Alabama Avenue in Spartanburg County.
Deputies say facts indicate Fowler was present at the scene of the fire and it was intentionally set by him.
This is not the first time Fowler has faced charges of arson. In January of 2019, Fowler was arrested and charged with arson third degree in Cherokee County after witnesses indicated he set fire to hay bales and walked away.
Fowler is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
