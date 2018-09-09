CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies say he hit another man with a tire iron.

On August 27, deputies say Jonathan McCraw got into a verbal argument with another man while trying to turn off water to his house following a bathtub leak.

Deputies say McCraw got upset with the victim's girlfriend who he accused of driving slowly on Bain Drive while telling her to get out of the way so he could handle his own problem. The girlfriend then called the victim, who arrived on his motorcycle and began arguing with McCraw.

It was at this point deputies say McCraw grabbed a tree limb and a can of mace, threatening the victim with it. The victim hopped a fence into a junkyard and got into a front-end loader. The victim followed McCraw, who was leaving the area in his own vehicle.

The victim then told deputies as he was driving out of the junkyard, McCraw threw a tire iron at the side window of the loader, breaking through the glass and striking the victim in the face.

The victim also alleged another man pepper-sprayed him.

Warrants were eventually executed on McCraw for attempted murder and for malicious damage to property for breaking the loader's window.

He remains jailed in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a total of $16,000 bond.