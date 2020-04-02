CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An abandoned vehicle call took a turn Wednesday evening when deputies put handcuffs on a Kentucky man.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of Highway 11 and Ivey Road in Chesnee around 5:40 p.m. They found the driver, identified as 37-year-old Anthony Daryl Hall of Hillsboro, Kentucky. Early in their questioning, SCSO says Hall voluntarily admitted he murdered his girlfriend back in Kentucky.
Deputies then contacted Kentucky State Police, who verified they were looking for a missing woman matching the name Hall gave them: 35-year-old Jodi L. Stapleton of Shelbania, KY. SCSO then took him to headquarters for further questioning, where they say he admitted more details about how he allegedly killed her, hid her body, and burned her car.
Deputies say they relayed this information to KSP, who used the information to find Stapleton's body at a home in Menifee County, Kentucky. KSP troopers have sought warrants for 1st degree murder - domestic violence and for tampering with evidence.
While Hall will be extradited back to Kentucky to face the aforementioned charges, he will also face charges in Spartanburg County. Deputies say they determined he broke into two nearby cars, and will be charged for two counts of car break-in. Further, he was charged as a fugitive from justice, which he will also face in Spartanburg County.
A bond hearing for Hall is slated for 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.
