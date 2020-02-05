SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a shooting that was called in at a gas station Wednesday evening wasn't a shooting at all, but a false call made by a suspect high on drugs.
Lt. Kevin Bobo with SCSO first confirmed the scene around 9 p.m. Later, Bobo updated FOX Carolnia on what happened at the BP gas station on New Cut Road, near I-26.
Bobo says the suspect called in the shooting, but was high on meth and wanted to fight deputies. When the suspect tried to take on deputies, Bobo says the suspect was tased. That man has since been taken to a hospital.
Full details are expected to be released Thursday.
