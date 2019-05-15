Inman, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say tried to force his way into a home Tuesday night then threatened their deputies lives.
According to the sheriff's office, 18-year-old Tyler James Stacey was asked to leave a home on Pebble Creek Lane in Inman when the person who lived at the residence says he "went crazy".
After getting him outside the home, the lessee said Stacey tried to kick the door open and when she opened the door to tell him to stop, deputies say he forced the door into the lessee's face before she could get the door closed again.
When deputies detained Stacey and informed him he was being trespassed, they say he, "went ballistic and started punching, kicking and headbutting the interior of the car."
Deputies said Stacey continues struggling and tried to break out the vehicle's windows using his head and body so they made the decision to place him in hobble restraints.
It was at this time that deputies say Stacey threatened to headbutt them and went back to headbutting the vehicle's glass. Deputies then seatbelted Stacey in place for his safety at which time they said he attempted to chew through the seatbelt.
While preparing to depart for the detention center, deputies said Stacey kept claiming to belong to the Folk Nation gang and threatened each deputy by name saying they would come shoot them at home.
As deputies departed the residence, the suspect made a last threat that he was going to blow up the residence and kill them all, including a mutual friend of the parties involved who arrived on scene to check on the situation.
Deputies charged Stacey with two counts of assault and battery third degree, public disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. Further warrants were issued by a judge for three counts of threatening the life of a public official for allegedly naming each deputy and threatening their lives.
Stacey is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
