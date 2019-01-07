Moore, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday deputies say they responded to a call on Mesa Lane in the Moore community after receiving a call about a disturbance with weapons.
Deputies say witnesses observed the suspect, identified as Kadeem Young, in a verbal argument with the victim that quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.
According to the deputy's report, witnesses saw Young shove the victim, then pick up a children's bicycle and smash it into the windshield of a 2014 Camry. Young then proceeded to bash the bike into the side of the car then jumped on the hood before grabbing the victim by her hair and attempting to pull her back into the house.
Witnesses told deputies, that the victim attempted to leave in her vehicle when Young got in his own car and rammed her multiple times before chasing behind her as they both fled the scene.
When deputies arrived, they say neither the victim or suspect was on scene.
At this time, an arrest warrant has been issued for Kadeem Young for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
