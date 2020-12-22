SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office
According to the sheriff's office, on Dec. 16 investigators were notified by a brother that his his sister was the a victim of a domestic violence and arson incident from Dec. 6.
SCSO said the brother informed deputies that his sister's boyfriend assaulted the victim with a liquor bottle, then poured gasoline on her and set her on fire. The victim was able to put the fire out by jumping into a bathtub and then drove herself to the hospital. She was later transferred to the Augusta Burn Center.
Deputies put out a warrant for Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Arson – First Degree for 28-year-old Larry Dean Brown Jr. on Dec. 17.
The sheriff's office said Brown turned himself in on Dec. 20.
Deputies said the victim is expected to survive her injuries but has experienced permanent scarring and faces a long road to recovery.
