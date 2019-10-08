BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said people in the county with vehicle trailers can take advantage of a free trailer identification service on Saturday.
The event will be at Boiling Springs Middle School, 4801 Hwy. 9 in Inman from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
At the event, trailer owners can get a unique identifying number stamped on their trailers and those numbers will be kept on record at the sheriff’s office.
Since launching the program, deputies said trailer thefts have reduced significantly and deputies have been able to recover two stolen trailers thanks to the program, which is made possible through the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
Spartanburg County deputies said they have stamped more than 1,000 trailers in the county thus far.
