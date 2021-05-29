SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that Josh Mabry was found on Saturday night.
According to information from Mabry's family, he had last been seen leaving a friend's house at around 10:30 Thursday night.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: One dead, two injured after gunfight in West Asheville, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.