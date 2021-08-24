SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a missing man who may be in danger due to multiple medical conditions that require daily care.
According to the sheriff's office, 29-year-old Tyler Roberts was last seen on July 25.
Tyler is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, ten inches in height and weighing around 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Tyler's whereabouts should contact Investigator Bennett at 864-503-4608.
