SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said they are searching for a missing man who has not been seen since Nov. 7.
Deputies said they are searching for James Camidge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv C Jenkins at (864) 503-4605 or cjenkins@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case # 19111000.
