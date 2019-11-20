James Camidge

James Camidge (Source: SCSO)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said they are searching for a missing man who has not been seen since Nov. 7.

Deputies said they are searching for James Camidge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv C Jenkins at (864) 503-4605 or cjenkins@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case # 19111000.

MORE NEWS - Deputies: Scissor lift stolen from construction site at old Boiling Springs High School

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.