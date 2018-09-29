SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing, endangered man.
The sheriff's office said 81-year-old Leroy David Dunbar III, who goes by David, was last seen Friday afternoon at his hone on Royal Oak Drive.
According to deputies, Dunbar suffers from dementia and is easily confused. He was supposed to be going to an address on County Road off Powell Road to pay a landscaper, but never came home.
Dunbar is 6'02" and weighs 205 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and a mustache.
He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue button-up short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
The sheriff's office said his vehicle is a black 2010-2012 Toyota Camry with the SC tag GCC-929.
His direction of travel is currently unknown, but deputies said he grew up in Lake Lure and may head in that direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
