Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County say three people have been charged after moving a dead body without the coroner's approval back in May.
According to an incident report, deputies say Kirby Anthony Morton and Richard Rashad Williams removed the body of Tiffany Jeanette Robinson from a room at the HomeTowne Studios in Spartanburg County.
Deputies say a third person, Catherine Elizabeth Jackson, gathered all of Robinson's belongings as Robinson was being loaded into Morton's car.
The report states Williams contacted Morton with the intention of driving Robinson to the hospital, but deputies say he instead dumped her body along Charisma Drive behind the former Steak and Ale.
According to the coroner's autopsy, Robinson's death is listed as mixed drug intoxication.
Both Morton and Williams are charged with desecration of human remains, which is a felony. Jackson is charged with unauthorized removal of dead body from place found.
Williams and Morton have both bonded our of the Spartanburg County Detention Center. At the time of writing this, Jackson is being held at the detention center.
