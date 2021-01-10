SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say the son of one of their own is facing a long recovery after being hit by a pickup Saturday night.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, SCSO says 14-year-old William Allen, the son of deputy Edgar Allen, was hit by a car while crossing Fernwood Glendale Road. William had emergency surgery at Spartanburg Regional before being moved to a pediatric ICU in Greenville. The office says William has lacerations in his head along with a long laceration on his side. He also has blood in his lungs, a broken arm, broken pelvis, and multiple broken vertebrae.
SCSO says William has surgery set Monday morning to work on the pelvis, and shared a link to a GoFundMe started to offset the medical expenses incurred in the recovery.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2015 Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on the road while William was crossing south. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday night. He was taken to the hospital via EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.