SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt, who serves as Chairman of the Economic Development Committee, said he was shocked to learn that Kobelco was having to temporarily suspend operations and layoff workers beginning May 1.
"This was just a gut punch," Britt said, because since Kobelco began building the Upstate plant $41 million plant in 2016 and have been doing great – hiring and expanding ever since.
However, the plant relies on engines from Japan to assemble the excavators that it produces, and the newest engines have not been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. Britt said the company had been granted temporary approval to use the engines through May 1, but due to the pandemic, the EPA has been unable to grant an extension or full approval. Britt said he had been in touch with the state secretary of commerce and even Sen. Lindsey Graham, who also reached out the the EPA, but have yet to see any results.
Britt said Kobelco's leadership in Japan made the decision to temporarily suspend operations in Moore on May 1 and about 100 of the employees there will be impacted by layoffs and furloughs.
The silver lining, Britt said, is that hundreds of new jobs are coming to Spartanburg County - good paying jobs from major companies.
With the new companies making investments, the county has seen 1,533 new jobs this year alone and expecting even more are expected with the projects before council in 2021. “We could have the best year in Spartanburg County history in 2021” due to those new companies planning to establish operations this year, Britt said.
As for people who are looking for those new jobs, Britt said to look for postings on Indeed, and to "act fast, because these companies are having no trouble hiring.”
MORE NEWS - SC school district warns parents after marijuana edibles found "being marketed and consumed by students"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.