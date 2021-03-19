SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say they have charged a father in connection to his 19-month-old child's death and the injuries of his other child related to a fire in late February.
Firefighters with the North Spartanburg Fire District responded to the fatal fire on Lapear Drive shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23.
According to firefighters, when crews arrived at the home, heavy fire was already showing. We're told crews arrived within four minutes of the fire being dispatched and immediately began extinguishing the fire and searching for victims in the home.
Crews located a child and removed her from the residence. EMS also treated a second child rescued by neighbors before firefighters arrived who was then airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office was called to the scene and said the child rescued by firefighters sustained fatal injuries. The coroner identified the child as 19-month-old, Brooklyn Foster, who was pronounced dead on scene at 3:30 p.m.
The Spartanburg Fire Department release the following statement:
"Our thoughts and support go out to our brothers and sisters at North Spartanburg Fire Department this evening as they deal with a very tragic and emotional event. We, along with Duncan, Tyger River, and others are covering their area in support."
The North Spartanburg Fire District, along with assistance from Hilltop Fire Department, Whitney Fire Department, and the City of Spartanburg Fire Department responded to the call.
On March 19, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Ryan Foster with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. According to deputies, the children were supposed to be in the care of Foster when the tragedy occurred. Arrest warrants state both children were left home unattended when Foster left the residence.
He's being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
