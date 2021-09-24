SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - One county in the Upstate has the highest Covid-19 hospitalizations rate in the Unites States, according to the Washington Post.
In a mapping of America's hospitalization and vaccination divide, the Spartanburg area has 38 admitted Covid-19 patients per 100 hospital beds. In Albany, New York, there are 7 patients per bed.
The New York Times says on Sept. 23, 247 cases per day were reported in Spartanburg County. This was a 30 percent decrease from the average at the beginning of September.
The Washington Post also mentions that in South Carolina counties where hospitals have been hit hard, vaccination rates are between 35 and 42 percent.
