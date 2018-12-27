Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for an assault with a knife Wednesday on Hunter Road.
Deputies say the victim had offered to cut a woman's grass for free when the suspect, Joseph Tate, Jr came out of the home arguing with the woman.
Deputies say that Tate shoved the woman away from him while arguing, at which time the victim told Tate not to touch her.
Witnesses told deputies, according to the police report, that Tate then approached the victim and began to hit the victim repeatedly. The victim began to defend himself according to the report, and pinned Tate to the ground, at which time the witnesses noticed the victim bleeding from the neck and chin, and a knife in the hand of Tate.
According to deputies, witnesses pried the knife out of Tate's hand and when they arrived on scene,both parties were in separate yards.
After consulting witnesses and parties involved, deputies arrested Tate and a judge issued a warrant for attempted murder.
Tate is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
