SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have arrested and charged a man in connection to a hit-and-run incident that killed a pedestrian in Spartanburg County.
The pedestrian was crossing East Blackstock Road at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 when he was hit by a vehicle, according to troopers. The vehicle drove off and the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.
The Coroner's Office identified the victim as 54-year-old John Michael Ober.
On Nov. 5, troopers said Oscar Roydell Meadows, 30, of Moore was charged with hit and run resulting in death and is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS: Official: Man trapped in flooded waters has been rescued in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.