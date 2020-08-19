Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County man has been arrested after deputies say he beat a woman so severely she will require facial reconstructive surgery. He's now facing a charge of attempted murder.
According to the sheriff's office, two women traveling down Cleveland Chapel Road Tuesday night stopped to render aid to a woman after they saw her crawling down the road, covered in blood.
Deputies say the victim was in and out of consciousness, but kept repeating to to the good Samaritans that her boyfriend, the suspect, Brian Timothy Harris, Jr., did this to her.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and when it was medically safe to do so, deputies questioned her about what happened.
According to the deputy's report, the victim was picked up by her throat and slammed into a window, causing it to shatter, then punched repeatedly in the face until she lost consciousness.
Deputies say the victim suffered extensive injuries to her face including a fractured eye socket, shattered cheekbone, broken nasal septum and lacerations to her forehead requiring stitches, laceration to mid forehead, two large hematomas to back right and back left side of her head, bruise to back/side of right thigh, superficial cuts to both feet, laceration to left wrist, bruising to left wrist and hand, laceration to inside of top lip and extensive bruising to the left side of her face.
After presenting the case to a judge, a warrant for attempted murder was issued and Harris was picked up by deputies on Wednesday.
He's currently behind bars at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
