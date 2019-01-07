SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette said Monday a Woodruff man is headed to prison for stabbing his former girlfriend.
Bobby Ray Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Circuit Judge Derham Cole then sentenced Brown to 15 years in prison.
Barnette said Brown admitted to stabbing the 42-year-old victim on Feb. 11, 2018. Deputies later found her in a wrecked car near the intersection of Varner Road and Varner Street with a large stab wound to the left side of her abdomen and other cuts to her right hand. The victim told deputies Brown assaulted herwhen she was trying to evict him from their home. She said she was able to escape in her car and wrecked as Brown followed her. Brown stole her purse from the wrecked car and took off.
Brown must serve 12-years and 8-months in prison before he is eligible for release.
