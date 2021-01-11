SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Spartanburg County Solicitor's office said a man received a 15-year prison sentence following a fatal hit-and-run from 2019.
According to the solicitor's office, at about 4 a.m. on May 18. 2019, troopers discovered 32-year-old Christopher Dalton's body on Drayton Road near River Street in Spartanburg County. Car debris helped troopers pinpoint that Dalton was struck on the sidewalk and knocked into the roadway.
The solicitor's office said at about 5:20 a.m. on May 18, 2019, troopers found a car with damage that looked like they struck a pedestrian, abandoned behind a nearby business.
The solicitor's office said 32-year-old Damaris S. Gaffney pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving a death and driving under suspension. He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence - 2nd offense and possession of crack cocaine for an alcohol related wreck that occurred on Nov. 26, 2018.
Circuit Judge Derham Cole issued a 20-year prison sentence that was suspended to 15 years of service and 5 years of probation. Gaffney received an additional 2 years of probation for the second-offense DUI conviction.
