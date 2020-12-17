FOUNTAIN INN POLICE MAKE CHRISTMAS POSSIBLE FOR UNDERPRIVELEDGED KIDS
EVERY YEAR SINCE 2000, THE POLICE DEPARTMENT PROIVIDES CHRISTMAS FOR A NUMBER OF KIDS IN THEIR COMMUNITY WHO WOULDNT HAVE ONE WITHOUT THEM.
FUNDRAISING AND DONATIONS MAKE THIS POSSIBLE.
TODAY, OFFICERS AND VOLUNTEERS ARE WRAPPING THE GIFTS SO THEY CAN BE DISTRIBUTED TO THE FAMILIES TOMORROW SO PARENTS HAVE TIME TO GET SOMETHING UNDER THE TREE BEFORE CHRISTMAS DAY.
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette and Spartanburg County officials are pleading with people not to drive while intoxicated this holiday season.
Barnette spoke at a news conference along with Coroner Rusty Clevenger and Sheriff Chuck Wright to highlight some of the tragic cases in which intoxicated and distracted drivers claimed the lives of others on Spartanburg County roadways.
Barnette held up photos of the victims and recounted some of the details of the crashes.
“57 traffic fatalities are way too many for this community,” said Coroner Rusty Clevenger and asked people to be mindful of that number and of the other drivers on the roadways so that number does not grow over the holidays.
Sheriff Wright said he is not against people drinking, but said he is against people who drink and put others at risk.
“Just buzzed driving is as bad as being really, really drunk,” Wright said. “When you start feeling really good and relaxed, you are not fit to drive. Call someone. Call an Uber. Make the right choice.”
Wright said his prayer for Spartanburg County is that people will make the right decisions after going out and having a good time.
“We are going to be out there looking for you,” Wright added. “No, we won’t catch everybody, but you can consider yourself lucky if we do catch you, because it’s better than killing someone.”
Trevor Rubenzer, the father of 11-year-old Ethan Rubenzer, who was killed when his mother’s vehicle was struck by an intoxicated driver in 2019, also spoke.
He asked people to make a plan before they go to the party or before they pick up their first drink. Have a plan to get home in advance, he said.
Rubenzer said not only the victims feel the pain after a deadly DUI wreck. He said the perpetrators do too, and both the victims’ families and the drivers have to deal with that pain for the rest of their lives.
A M.A.D.D. spokesman said South Carolina has more drunk driving fatalities than other states with much larger populations, like Ohio, and that the number of drunk driving deaths in the state are higher in 2020 than they were last year.
RELATED - Solicitor: Man sentenced to 40-year-prison sentence in Hwy 9 crash that killed 11-year-old
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.