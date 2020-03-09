SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County’s seven school districts issued a joint response to COVID-19 on Monday, one day after DHEC reported a presumptive positive case of the virus in the county.
All seven districts said they have been closely monitoring and preparing for the virus and are in close communication, the news release states.
Current data shows children are the least at risk of contracting the virus, but the school districts said they have a coronavirus action plan in place if a case is confirmed in schools.
The school districts are also encouraging families to take steps at home to prevent the spread at home and keep kids at home if they have an illness with a fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
These are the steps the school districts are taking now:
Each district will provide timely updates, recommendations and next steps if a case of coronavirus should be confirmed by DHEC among its students, staff or families.
At present, upcoming field trips and activities are continuing with the exception of offsite learning activities scheduled to take place in medical facilities and nursing homes, which have been temporarily discontinued as a precautionary measure.
We are following this guidance provided by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which was released yesterday in conjunction with news of the possible cases of coronavirus in South Carolina including Spartanburg:
“In line with CDC guidance, [DHEC] does not recommend closing schools or canceling public events at this time. DHEC will monitor absentee rates in schools and businesses as well as reports of illness in the community to determine if or when closures may be recommended.
DHEC also is providing updated recommendations to schools and day care facilities, colleges and universities, and organizers of large events. That updated information is publicly available at scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC continues to be in communication with state agencies and community partners.”
All students and staff who are experiencing illness – particularly fever, cough or shortness of breath – are asked to remain at home until their symptoms have cleared. This is not the time to power through; it is the time to act calmly with caution and flexibility for the good of our community. DHEC has advised that MUSC Health is providing free telehealth screening to all South Carolinians. Anyone experiencing symptoms can visit MUSC.care and use the promo code
COVID19 and be screened without having to leave your home. The CDC has also provided several fact sheets on COVID-19 in English, Spanish and Chinese.
Families within each district should follow their home district’s website and communications for updates and information as there are more developments to share. Our school districts appreciate the partnership of our families at this important time as we work together to keep our community healthy and safe.
If a case of coronavirus is confirmed by DHEC among a Spartanburg district’s students, staff or families, that district will immediately notify all employees and parents and provide recommendations and next steps, the news release states.
Additional responses may include:
- Increased communication with families
- Coordinated student handwashing and enhanced screening of people with respiratory
- symptoms or potential exposure within our schools
- Further increasing the frequency and methods of cleaning hard surfaces such as
- doorknobs and desks
- Postponement or cancellation of extra-curricular events and after-school activities
- Closure of one or more schools with implementation of remote learning procedures
- and/or other methods of academic instruction at home.
If schools need to be closed, the “districts are prepared to implement approaches that allow learning to continue in an academically appropriate manner,” the release states.
These are the steps that school districts recommend families take in the meantime:
- Stop germs by washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keeping your hands
- clean is one of the most important things you can do to stop the spread of germs and
- stay healthy.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
- If a member of a students’ household has traveled in an area of outbreak, has come into
- contact with someone who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, or is diagnosed themselves
- with Coronavirus, families are urged to report this information to their child’s school
- immediately.
- All students and staff who are experiencing illness – particularly fever, cough or shortness of
- breath – are asked to remain at home until their symptoms have cleared.
